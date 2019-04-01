Otley Road in Leeds will remain closed tomorrow morning

Otley Road will remain closed tomorrow morning, confirmed First Bus.

It was shut today (Monday) to enable a broken water pipe to be repaired by Yorkshire Water.

First Bus confirmed that the works will be in place overnight and into tomorrow morning (Tuesday).

The company issued an update on Twitter at about 5.30pm which said: "1/1A/1B/6/28/97/X84/X85 - Delays of up to 27min currently due to road closure on inbound A660 Otley Road in Headingley, resulting in diversions and heavy traffic in the area.

"We were informed the works will be in place overnight and into tomorrow AM peak."

The closure of the main road in Headingley caused delays across the bus network and for drivers.

A diversion for vehicles travelling towards Leeds was in place via North Lane, Cardigan Road and Victoria Road.

Last June, Otley Road was closed for two days after a sinkhole opened up when a water main fractured.

-> Channel 4 reveals plans to base National HQ at the historic Majestic building in Leeds

-> West Yorkshire a dog fighting hot spot according to new RSPCA figures