New transport designs show what Leeds city centre could look like

New designs have been revealed showing what the city centre could look like if new transport plans are approved.

Connecting Leeds unveiled the new plans which cover Headrow, Park Row, Infirmary Street and the adjoining streets.

Some bus stops will be relocated, there will be wider areas for passengers to wait, bus-only restrictions to create more space, new public spaces and he walking and cycling provision in the city centre will be improved.

The aim of the new designs is to improve bus reliability and make sure they can get through the city centre roads easily.

According to Connecting Leeds, last summer’s feedback on the initial concepts were positive and around 76 per cent of those who responded supported the scheme.

The plans have been adapted based on the feedback and now address issues such as bus service reliability, cycle safety, accessibility, pedestrian comfort and quality of the public realm.

Leeds Council hopes that by improving the bus reliability and punctuality, the scheme will increase public transport use and double the number of bus users in ten years.

Leeds City Council executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, Councillor Richard Lewis, said: “This multi-million-pound investment in one of our key gateways in the city centre will see huge improvements around The Headrow and nearby streets.

“The Connecting Leeds scheme will allow for improvements to public transport reliability as well as air quality. There’s also the added benefit of creating more attractive and improved public realm, in line with our recently launched Leeds Our Spaces Strategy.”

Connecting Leeds is currently consulting on these transport plans and an event for local businesses to examine the new designs and plans will take place on Wednesday 20 March, at the Henry Moore Room, Leeds Gallery on The Headrow.