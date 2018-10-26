LISTED: These First Bus Leeds services are changing routes and timetables from Sunday

Have your say

A few weeks after announcing price rises on services, First Bus routes in Leeds are being tweaked on some services.

A First Bus spokesman said: "There will be a number of changes to bus services in Leeds from 28th October (Sunday).

First Bus in Leeds

LISTED - The First Bus services in Leeds changing from Sunday October 28

7, 7A,7S Leeds • Primley Park/Alwoodley/Shadwell

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

11 Pudsey • Troydale • Leeds • Seacroft • Cross Gates • Thorpe Park

A revised route and timetable will be introduced with some journeys extended to Thorpe Park.

11E Pudsey • Swinnow • Armley • Leeds

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

33, 33A, 34 Leeds • Rawdon • Yeadon/Westfield • Guiseley • Menston • Otley

Service 33A will be renumbered 34 and a revised evening timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

35 Leeds • Greengates

This is a new Monday to Saturday half hourly daytime service operating between Leeds and Greengates (New Line/Redcar Road turning circle), partially replacing the withdrawn service 670.

42 Old Farnley • Leeds • Oakwood • Fearnville

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

56, X56 Whinmoor • Cross Gates • Leeds • Moor Grange

A revised timetable will be introduced, operating up to every 7/8 minutes Monday- Friday daytimes. Some peak time Monday to Friday journeys will be numbered X56 and pick up only at stops before York Road/Hawkhill Avenue on journeys into Leeds and will not set down until York Road/Foundry Lane on journeys out of Leeds.

62 Leeds • East End Park Circular

Minor timetable changes will be introduced.

64 Leeds • Cross Gates • Aberford

A revised timetable will be introduced. The Monday to Saturday daytime service will now be operated by Connexions Buses who will sell and accept the full range of First ticketing products.

72 Bradford • Leeds

A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality, excess waiting time at Bramley Town End removed, crew changes will no longer occur at Bramley, to speed up journeys.

86 Middleton • Holbeck • Bramley • Rodley

A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

86A Bramley • Hunslet • St James’s Hospital

A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

91 Pudsey • Bramley • Headingley • Halton Moor

A revised Monday to Friday peak time timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

670 Bradford • Greengates • Kirkstall • Leeds

This service will be withdrawn and partially replaced between Leeds and Greengates by new service 35 and between Thorpe Edge and Bradford by new First service 671

X6 Leeds • Bradford

An additional Monday to Friday morning journey will operate at 0520 from Bradford to Leeds.

X26 Leeds • Cross Gates • Ring Road • Thorpe Park (from 14th October)

This is a new daily limited stop service operating every 15 minutes during the day and every 30 minutes in the evening between Leeds Infirmary Street and Thorpe Park via Crossgates.

X84 Leeds • Otley • Ilkley • Skipton

Minor timetable changes will be introduced to improve punctuality.

X85 Leeds • Pool • Otley

Minor timetable changes will be introduced to improve punctuality.