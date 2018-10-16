First Bus increases ticket prices in Leeds - full cost of all fares listed

First Bus fares are increasing in Leeds and across West Yorkshire from this Sunday (October 21).

Most single, day and week ticket prices are being increased with the biggest increase coming in the weekly Leeds ticket.

The bus fares and the increases from First West Yorkshire in Leeds and West Yorkshire

Single Tickets

Current price £1 New price £1

£1.20 ---> £1.30

£1.50 --> £1.60

£1.70 --> £1.70

£1.80 --> £2

£2 --> £2

£2.30 --> £2.50

£3 --> £3

£3.40 --> £3.50

£4 --> £4

Day and week tickets

FirstDay Leeds (mTickets) Current price £4.10 -> New price £4.30 (20p increase)

FirstDay Leeds (bought onboard) Current price £4.30 -> New price £4.50 (20p increase)

FirstWeek Leeds (mTickets) Current price £15 -> New price £15.50 (50p increase)

FirstWeek Leeds (bought onboard) Current price £16 -> New price £17 (£1 increase)

FirstDay West Yorkshire (mTickets) Current price £4.80 -> New price £4.90 (10p increase)

FirstWeek West Yorkshire (mTickets) Current price £21 -> New price £22 (£1 increase)

How First West Yorkshire justified the increases

"First West Yorkshire is making changes to fares from Sunday 21st October but is continuing to offer customers the best value for money through its mobile ticketing options.

"Most single, day and weekly ticket fares will change and the bus operator is therefore encouraging customers who purchase with cash to check the new prices before they travel, or to switch to purchasing tickets in advance, via the mobile ‘mTickets’ app.

"Data is showing that an increasing number of customers are already purchasing tickets in advance of boarding of the bus, rather than opting to pay with cash. First West Yorkshire introduced new state-of-the-art ticket machines in January 2018, which has enabled customers to pay for their bus tickets in new ways, including via contactless. Data also shows that boarding with an mTicket is twice as fast in comparison to purchasing a ticket from the driver."

Martin Hirst, Commercial Director, at First West Yorkshire, said: “In order to continue to invest in our bus services for customers we have found it necessary to review our fares. We have worked hard to keep any increases to a minimum and we would urge customers who can switch to purchasing tickets via our mTickets app to do so, as this will offer you the most competitive price and will help speed up bus boarding times.”