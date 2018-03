FIREFIGHTERS are dealing with a blaze at a block of flats in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Fire Service were called to a report a fire at a block of flats on Poplar Way at Bramley just before 10.30am today (March 27)

.A submitted picture of the blaze in Bramley

The fire service have now said the fire is under control and all residents are accounted for.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from a window in the tower block.

