Seacroft, Cross Gates, Whitkirk, Garforth, Kippax, Temple Newsam, Methley and Allerton Bywater are all featured in this rewind to 1998, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months.