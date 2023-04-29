Leeds news you can trust since 1890
47 photos to take you back to east Leeds in 1997

These photo memories a year in the life of east Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1990s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 29th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Cross Gates, Garforth, Kippax, Whitkirk, Seacroft, Colton, Temple Newsam, Methley and Allerton Bywater are all featured in this rewind to 1997, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 36 photos to take you back to east Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Some of the pupils at Brigshaw High who took part in the school's annual sponsored walk in September 1997.

1. East Leeds in 1997

Some of the pupils at Brigshaw High who took part in the school's annual sponsored walk in September 1997. Photo: Roy Fox

Retired engineer, Joseph Wright, receives a quick lesson in Viola playing from New Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra member, Christopher Gibbs, before a concert held at the Swillington Miners Welfare Club in February 1997.

2. East Leeds in 1997

Retired engineer, Joseph Wright, receives a quick lesson in Viola playing from New Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra member, Christopher Gibbs, before a concert held at the Swillington Miners Welfare Club in February 1997. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

John and Andrew Green at Wilsons Butchers in Crossgates pictured with their award-winning pork pies in October 1997.

3. East Leeds in 1997

John and Andrew Green at Wilsons Butchers in Crossgates pictured with their award-winning pork pies in October 1997. Photo: Steve Riding

The Bishop of Leeds the Right Rev. David Konstant blesses the foundation stone the new St. Benerdicts Church in Garforth in October 1997.

4. East Leeds in 1997

The Bishop of Leeds the Right Rev. David Konstant blesses the foundation stone the new St. Benerdicts Church in Garforth in October 1997. Photo: Charles Knight

