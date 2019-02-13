You can still get tickets to see Ed Sheeran at Roundhay Park in Leeds

One of Ed Sheeran's two outdoor concerts in Roundhay Park this summer has yet to sell out.

Tickets are still available for the evening gig on Friday August 16 - although Saturday's concert has now sold out.

Official vendors Ticketmaster, Seetickets, Gigantic, AXS and Myticket all have Friday tickets still available priced at £82.50. As the gig is paperless to combat ticket touting and reselling, you can only gain access to the concert site using the credit or debit card used to buy the tickets.

The Darkness have been announced as Sheeran's support act.

All you need to know about Ed Sheeran at Roundhay Park

- The two concerts will be held at Roundhay Park - an outdoor venue which has hosted the likes of the Rolling Stones and Robbie WIlliams.

- Tickets can only be purchased from trusted online suppliers Ticketmaster, Seetickets, Myticket, Alttickets (for customers with a disability), AXS and Lunatickets.

- To combat ticket touts and reselling, the gigs will pioneer paperless access for customers. Entry will only be granted if the punter produces the credit or debit card which the tickets were paid for with. Fan-to-fan resale will be available from November 1.

- U2, Genesis, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Michael Jackson and many more have graced the stage at Roundhay Park over the years.

- The events are being promoted by Futuresound Group.

- Sheeran is going on a huge European tour in 2019, but originally announced only two UK dates in Leeds and Ipswich. Sheeran was born in Halifax in West Yorkshire, but was brought up in a market town in Suffolk called Framlingham.