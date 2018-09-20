Ed Sheeran in Leeds: Everything we know so far about the two Roundhay Park concerts

Have your say

So there you have it - one of the planet's biggest pop stars has announced he is playing two shows in Leeds next year.

Now we've all had a little time to process the massive news that Ed Sheeran will be coming to our city, here's a look at everything we know about the two shows - and what excited fans can expect.

When will gigs take place?

The shows will take place on Friday August 16 and Saturday August 17, 2019.

Where will they be held?

The two concerts will be held at Roundhay Park in Leeds - an outdoor venue which has hosted the likes of the Rolling Stones and Robbie WIlliams.

Ed Sheeran has announced he'll play two shows in Leeds next summer.

Where can you buy tickets from?

Tickets can only be purchased from trusted online suppliers, with the gig being touted as 'paperless'.

- Ticketmaster

- Seetickets

- Myticket

- Alttickets (for customers with a disability)

- Gigantic

- AXS

- Lunatickets

When will tickets be on sale?

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, September 27 at 10am.

What does a 'paperless' concert mean?

To combat ticket touts and reselling, the gigs will pioneer paperless access for customers. Entry will only be granted if the punter produces the credit or debit card which the tickets were paid for with. Fan-to-fan resale will be available from November 1.

Who else has played at Roundhay Park?

U2, Genesis, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Michael Jackson and many more have graced the turf of Roundhay Park over the years.

What have the council had to say?

Leader of Leeds City Council, Coun Judith Blake, said: “Roundhay Park is no stranger to hosting some of the world’s biggest and most iconic artists, and we are extremely excited to be welcoming Ed Sheeran to Leeds next year in what promises to be another truly world class event in our city.”

Who is promoting the events?

The events are being promoted by Futuresound Group.

Are these one off shows or part of a tour?

Sheeran is going on a huge European tour throughout 2019, but as of today, he has only announced the two dates in Leeds and two show sin Ipswich, on August 23 and 24.

Why has he chosen Leeds and Ipswich?

Sheeran was born in Halifax in West Yorkshire, but was brought up in a market village in Suffolk called Framlingham, which could explain his choosing of two larger venues close by.