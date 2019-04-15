Yorkshire MP Yvette Cooper describes her horror at witnessing Notre Dame fire

A West Yorkshire MP has told how she had to turn away as flames engulfed Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

Yvette Cooper, MP for Pontefract and Castleford, said she couldn't bear to watch as hundreds of years of history went up in flames in the capital this evening.

Currently visiting the city on a trip, Ms Cooper posted a picture of the fire on her Twitter, writing: "Have just come away from the bank of the Seine after the spire fell as I can’t bear to watch any more.

"Fearful for anyone close to the flames, and aghast that centuries of history & beauty could disappear into smoke so fast".

Hundreds of fire fighters are currently at the scene of the huge fire, which has already destroyed the 850-year-old cathedral's spire.

It's not yet known what has caused the fire.

