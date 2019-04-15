Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

Latest pictures as blaze devastates Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

French cathedral Notre Dame has been ravaged by a huge blaze.

These pictures shoe the fire engulfing the 850-year-old building as French President Emmanuel Macron described the nation's horror at seeing "Our Lady of Paris" in flames.

Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

1. Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris
Getty
Buy a Photo
Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

2. Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris
Getty
Buy a Photo
Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

3. Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris
Getty
Buy a Photo
Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

4. Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2