Emergency services were scrambled to the tiny village of Burton in Lonsdale, North Yorkshire, shortly before midday.

Video of the aftermath of the incident showed at least four fire trucks and an air ambulance at the scene, close to Bentham Road.

Police have confirmed that the chopper crashed into a field

The helicopter is understood to come down in a field near the Rivers Edge Caravan Park.

North Yorkshire Police have urged people to avoid the area following the crash.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services are at the scene of an incident off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale, where a helicopter has crashed into a field.