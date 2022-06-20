M62 crash: Major traffic delays in West Yorkshire as multi-vehicle crash closes motorway

There are major delays on the M62 in West Yorkshire following a multi-vehicle crash.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 20th June 2022, 1:52 pm

The crash has closed the eastbound carriageway at junction 26 (for Bradford).

Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.

There is nearly seven miles of congestion leading up to the scene of the crash.

There is heavy traffic on the M62 following the crash (Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk)

Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.

Last updated: Monday, 20 June, 2022, 13:54

Monday, 20 June, 2022, 13:54

There is now nine miles of congestion approaching the crash

Monday, 20 June, 2022, 13:54

Statement from West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the crash involved three vehicles.

They recieved a call from the ambulance service at 11.29am.

The road is closed as the vehicles are recovered.

Monday, 20 June, 2022, 13:47

We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more updates on this breaking incident.

Monday, 20 June, 2022, 13:45

Live traffic updates from AA shows delays building

Photo: AA
