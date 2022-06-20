The crash has closed the eastbound carriageway at junction 26 (for Bradford).
Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.
There is nearly seven miles of congestion leading up to the scene of the crash.
Last updated: Monday, 20 June, 2022, 13:54
There is now nine miles of congestion approaching the crash
Statement from West Yorkshire Police
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the crash involved three vehicles.
They recieved a call from the ambulance service at 11.29am.
The road is closed as the vehicles are recovered.
Multi-vehicle crash closes M62 in West Yorkshire
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more updates on this breaking incident.