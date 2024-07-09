Yorkshire business ‘cleans up’ at industry-leading awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yorkshire homecare product manufacturer, Astonish, has picked up the ‘Household Goods Brand of the Year’ award by leading industry title, The Grocer.The award comes following significant growth for Astonish, including a turnover now exceeding £60 million, a new £25 million production facility in Bradford, alongside it's largest ever TV advertising campaign with ITV.

This achievement recognises the Yorkshire business’ sales performance, innovative product development, and commitment to sustainability.

The prestigious awards were held on Tuesday, July 2, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and provided a unique opportunity to be recognised for outstanding service, initiative, and commitment to the homecare sector, with the winners judged and announced by an independent panel of experts.

Mark Winter, Commercial Director

Howard Moss, CEO at Astonish commented on the win: “We are immensely proud to receive the Household Goods Brand of the Year award and I’d personally like to extend my gratitude to every member of our remarkable team, from production to sales, for their dedication to making this past year a real milestone period for Astonish."

Under the leadership of Howard Moss, who took over in 2008, Astonish has continued to grow, now boasting more than 80 products, a turnover exceeding £60 million, and partnerships with more than 30 distribution partners worldwide.

Howard continued: “2024 has been a remarkably busy time for Astonish, launching our largest-ever TV media campaign in January across ITV channels, including the sponsorship of popular reality series ‘The Only Way Is Essex’, as well as launching seven number of new products so far this year.

Astonish continues to make a significant impact in the Bradford business landscape, last year investing £25 million in a new 128,000 sq. ft production facility just on the city’s outskirts, significantly boosting manufacturing capabilities.

Customers can buy Astonish products in several major supermarkets, including Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, throughout Yorkshire and nationwide.