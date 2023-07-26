York Road Leeds: Woman seriously injured in collision between bus and pedestrian
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a bus on York Road on Tuesday.
West Yorkshire Police and ambulance were called to York Road yesterday just after 6PM to reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a woman in her twenties, was taken to hospital suffering serious injuries.
Enquiries are currently ongoing regarding the circumstances of the collision.