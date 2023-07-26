Leeds news you can trust since 1890
York Road Leeds: Woman seriously injured in collision between bus and pedestrian

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a bus on York Road on Tuesday.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 26th Jul 2023, 08:13 BST- 1 min read

West Yorkshire Police and ambulance were called to York Road yesterday just after 6PM to reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman in her twenties, was taken to hospital suffering serious injuries.

Police were called to the location by colleagues at the ambulance service at 6.19PM on Tuesday. Picture by GooglePolice were called to the location by colleagues at the ambulance service at 6.19PM on Tuesday. Picture by Google
Police were called to the location by colleagues at the ambulance service at 6.19PM on Tuesday. Picture by Google
Enquiries are currently ongoing regarding the circumstances of the collision.

