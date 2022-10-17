Wykebeck Road incident: Man assaulted with machete in Leeds
A man was left with a serious wound after being assaulted with a machete in Leeds.
On Sunday (October 16) at 9:13pm, police were called to Wykebeck Road where a 35-year-old man had received a serious wound to his arm following a machete assault.
He was taken to hospital and is still receiving treatment for his serious injuries, although they are not considered life threatening, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
Leeds District CID detectives are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.