Jewish community in Leeds gathers in Millennium Square to mark one month since attack on Israel

Members of the Jewish community in Leeds gathered in the city centre to mark a month since the attack on Israel that saw the deaths of more than 1,400 people.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 9th Nov 2023, 15:15 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 15:15 GMT
Candles, balloons and photographs were brought to Millennium Square on Tuesday (November 7) as speakers called for the safe return of Israeli hostages.

It came a month after the Palestinian terror group Hamas launched an assault on Israel, which led to the deaths of more than 1,400 people and the abduction of 241 hostages, who were taken to Gaza.

In response, Israel has been carrying out strikes on Gaza as well as a ground offensive, which the Hamas-run health ministry says has killed upwards of 10,000 people.

The event in Millennium Square (Photo by Shelley Zadok)The event in Millennium Square (Photo by Shelley Zadok)
The conflict in the Middle East has prompted both pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrations across the UK, including in Leeds.

This latest demonstration in the city saw posters of each Israeli hostage held up by attendees, as every name and age were read aloud and chants of “bring them home now” rang out.

A visual installation dedicated to the 32 abducted children was displayed, with red heart-shaped balloons, teddy bears and shoes.

An organiser said: “One of the members of our community, whose three family members were murdered and seven people including children were taken as hostages, shared a tearful speech calling for their return.”

Candles, balloons and photographs were brought to Millennium Square on November 7 as speakers called for the safe return of Israeli hostages. Photo: Shelley Zadok.Candles, balloons and photographs were brought to Millennium Square on November 7 as speakers called for the safe return of Israeli hostages. Photo: Shelley Zadok.
They added: “Furthermore, our speech in Hebrew, translated into English, voiced our pain and determination to bring them home now.”

It comes after the President of the Jewish Society at the three universities in Leeds said that Jewish students are facing increasing incidents of antisemitism and a “hostile environment” on campus.

