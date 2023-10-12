Members of the Leeds Jewish Community gathered in the city centre to hold a vigil in light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

A large gathering of the Jewish community took place in the Millennium Square last night (Wednesday) as candles were lit and Israeli flags were held.

It comes following the attacks by members of the militant group Hamas on Saturday that has so far led to the deaths of over 1,000 people in Israel.

Israel has since launched retaliatory air strikes on Gaza and has been preparing for a possible ground invasion.

Below are photos from Wednesday night’s vigil:

1 . Leeds vigil A large vigil was held in Leeds city centre on Wednesday evening. Photo: Tony Johnson

