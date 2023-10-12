Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Israel vigil: Pictures of Leeds Jewish Community holding vigil in Millennium Square after Hamas attacks

Members of the Leeds Jewish Community gathered in the city centre to hold a vigil in light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

A large gathering of the Jewish community took place in the Millennium Square last night (Wednesday) as candles were lit and Israeli flags were held.

It comes following the attacks by members of the militant group Hamas on Saturday that has so far led to the deaths of over 1,000 people in Israel.

Israel has since launched retaliatory air strikes on Gaza and has been preparing for a possible ground invasion.

Below are photos from Wednesday night’s vigil:

A large vigil was held in Leeds city centre on Wednesday evening. Photo: Tony Johnson

A large vigil was held in Leeds city centre on Wednesday evening. Photo: Tony Johnson

Members of the Leeds Jewish community held a vigil in Millennium Square on Wednesday evening. Photo: Tony Johnson

Members of the Leeds Jewish community held a vigil in Millennium Square on Wednesday evening. Photo: Tony Johnson

Vigil held in Millennium Square in Leeds city centre. Photo: Tony Johnson

Vigil held in Millennium Square in Leeds city centre. Photo: Tony Johnson

The Leeds Jewish community hold a vigil in Millennium Square in Leeds following the attacks on Israel by members of the militant group Hamas. Photo: Tony Johnson

The Leeds Jewish community hold a vigil in Millennium Square in Leeds following the attacks on Israel by members of the militant group Hamas. Photo: Tony Johnson

