A woman has died in hospital after she spotted in the River Aire yesterday (May 23).

The tragedy, which was confirmed by police this morning, follows a huge rescue operation in Woodlesford.

Officers were told in the early hours of yesterday morning that a woman had been seen in the water near to Clarence Dock.

A woman has died after she was rescued from the River Aire, near Woodlesford, on May 23. Photo: Google.

A police helicopter was dispatched and the woman, in her thirties, was located moving downstream towards Woodlesford.

Three fire crews and a water rescue team, who had been called to a bridge on Aberford Road, were able to pull her from the river.

She was treated by the ambulance service and taken to hospital. It was reported yesterday that she was in a critical condition.

This morning, West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the woman has died in hospital.