Woodlesford Leeds: Tragedy as woman dies in hospital after huge rescue operation at River Aire
The tragedy, which was confirmed by police this morning, follows a huge rescue operation in Woodlesford.
Officers were told in the early hours of yesterday morning that a woman had been seen in the water near to Clarence Dock.
A police helicopter was dispatched and the woman, in her thirties, was located moving downstream towards Woodlesford.
Three fire crews and a water rescue team, who had been called to a bridge on Aberford Road, were able to pull her from the river.
She was treated by the ambulance service and taken to hospital. It was reported yesterday that she was in a critical condition.
This morning, West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the woman has died in hospital.
A spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish how she came to be in the river but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.”
