A woman is fighting for her life after she was rescued from the River Aire in Leeds.

It was reported in the early hours of this morning (May 23) that a woman had been spotted in the water near Clarence Dock.

A police helicopter was quickly deployed as officers and fire crews raced to the scene as part of a huge operation shortly after 1.30am.

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after she was rescued from the River Aire near Woodlesford in the early hours of May 22. Photo: Google.

She was found moving downstream towards Woodlesford.

Three fire crews and a water rescue team, who had been called to a bridge on Aberford Road, were able to bring the woman to safety.

She was treated by the ambulance service and taken to hospital.

The woman, in her thirties, remains in hospital this morning where her condition is described as critical.