Leeds water rescue: Woman fighting for her life after she was spotted moving downstream in River Aire
It was reported in the early hours of this morning (May 23) that a woman had been spotted in the water near Clarence Dock.
A police helicopter was quickly deployed as officers and fire crews raced to the scene as part of a huge operation shortly after 1.30am.
She was found moving downstream towards Woodlesford.
Three fire crews and a water rescue team, who had been called to a bridge on Aberford Road, were able to bring the woman to safety.
She was treated by the ambulance service and taken to hospital.
The woman, in her thirties, remains in hospital this morning where her condition is described as critical.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish how she came to be in the river.”
