Firefighters were sent to the property in Woodlesford shortly before 1.45am.

It had been reported that someone was inside the building, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews from Rothwell, Hunslet, Killingbeck and Leeds fire stations were called out to the home.

The fire broke out at a home in Woodlesford (stock image)

They used six breathing apparatus, three house reel jets and two ventilation fans as they put out the blaze.

Firefighters searched the property and no one was found inside the home.