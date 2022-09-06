Woodlesford fire: Four crews sent to house fire in Leeds with person reported inside
A fire broke out in a Leeds home in the early hours of this morning.
Firefighters were sent to the property in Woodlesford shortly before 1.45am.
It had been reported that someone was inside the building, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
They used six breathing apparatus, three house reel jets and two ventilation fans as they put out the blaze.
Firefighters searched the property and no one was found inside the home.
Fire investigation teams are working to establish the cause of the fire.