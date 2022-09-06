News you can trust since 1890
Woodlesford fire: Four crews sent to house fire in Leeds with person reported inside

A fire broke out in a Leeds home in the early hours of this morning.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 8:26 am

Firefighters were sent to the property in Woodlesford shortly before 1.45am.

It had been reported that someone was inside the building, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews from Rothwell, Hunslet, Killingbeck and Leeds fire stations were called out to the home.

The fire broke out at a home in Woodlesford (stock image)

They used six breathing apparatus, three house reel jets and two ventilation fans as they put out the blaze.

Firefighters searched the property and no one was found inside the home.

Fire investigation teams are working to establish the cause of the fire.

