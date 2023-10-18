Woodhouse Lane: Woman dies after falling from multi-storey car park in central Leeds
A woman has been pronounced dead after falling from a height in central Leeds on Tuesday.
At 3.06pm on Tuesday, October 18, police were called to Woodhouse Lame Car Park to reports of a woman having fallen from a height.
The woman found was pronounced dead at the scene.
A scene was put in place in the area by emergency services, which has since been lifted.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the tragic incident.