Why sick shoe fetish killer Christopher Farrow could be moved to an open prison

Christopher Farrow’s Parole Board hearing was held at Hull Prison on July 19 last year after being referred to the Parole Board by Justice Secretary David Gauke.

At the hearing, the panel heard oral evidence from Mr Farrow's offender manager, offender supervisor and two psychologists.

Christopher Farrow was jailed in 2000 for the murder of Wendy Speakes. He is now set to move to an open prison

Farrow also gave evidence to the panel.

He said he was not seeking immediate release at the current time as he knew that he would benefit from progressing through an open prison first.

The panel also heard a victim statement from Mrs Speakes’s daughter, Tracey.

Farrow refused to attend that part of the hearing.

Read more: He never said sorry, murder victim's daughter opens up as killer looks set to be released

A Parole Board panel summary states: “The panel took into account the safety of the victim's family when considering public safety, if Mr Farrow were allowed to take temporary leave within the community from open prison.”

Farrow evaded justice for six years before being captured by fingerprint technology improvements

In relation to Farrow’s future risk to the public, the summary states: “The panel listed risk factors associated with Mr Farrow including the premeditated nature of the offences, relationship difficulties, his lifestyle and associates, alcohol misuse, a lack of emotional well-being, problems with his thinking and behaviour and attitudes.

“Evidence was presented regarding successful completion of a range of accredited programmes to address offending behaviour and the demonstrated application of those skills while in custody.

“Witnesses discussed Mr Farrow's good behaviour whilst in prison and agreed that his core risk areas had been addressed during the sentence which had reduced his likelihood of further serious offending.

“The panel noted that there were still areas of the offence which Mr Farrow continued to either misrepresent, obfuscate or deny.

Christopher Farrow was jailed in 2000 for the murder of Wendy Speakes. He is now set to move to an open prison

“The panel considered the release plan provided by the offender manager was not robust enough to manage Mr Farrow in the community and that he needed to progress through an open prison to help test him for future release and allow him more gradual exposure to being in the community whilst still having the constraints and supervision of being in prison.

“Witnesses were in a common agreement that this was a safe course of action to take.

“The panel was NOT SATISFIED that Farrow was suitable release but recommended he be transferred to an open prison.”

Farrow is now being held in an open prison and is eligible to apply for release again later this year.