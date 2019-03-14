Family of shoe fetish murder victim's fight to stop sick killer returning to Leeds

The daughter of a mum who was raped and stabbed to death in her West Yorkshire home by a depraved shoe fetish murderer has launched a legal battle to stop plans for the killer's prison release.

It is 25 years ago today since Wendy Speakes' blood-soaked body was found on the bedroom floor at her home in Wakefield, sending shockwaves through the local community and beyond.

Tracey Millington-Jones pictured with her mum Wendy Speakes who was brutally murdered. Tracey is campaigning to stop her killer from returning to Leeds

Christopher Farrow, from Leeds, tricked his way into the 51-year-old's home armed with a ‘murder kit’ on March 15, 1994.

Mrs Speakes was tied up with a pair of stockings and forced to wear a pair of blue mule shoes before being subjected to a frenzied attack.

Farrow then left Mrs Speakes’ home on Balne Lane with a pair of her court shoes as a ‘trophy’.

The killer was eventually brought to justice after a six-year manhunt.

Wendy Speakes pictured with daughter Tracey Millington-Jones

Jailed

He was jailed for life in November 2000 and told he must serve a minimum term of 18 years behind bars.

The YEP reported last Christmas how Mrs Speakes' daughter, Tracey Millington-Jones, was outraged after discovering he had been moved from a secure prison in preparation for release following a Parole Board decision.

The YEP understands Farrow is being held at Category D open prison HMP North Sea Camp, in Lincolnshire,

Family photos of Wendy Speakes from her daughter, Tracey Millington-Jones' private album

It is also understood that Farrow has expressed a firm wish to return to Leeds if granted release into the community on licence

Daughter’s fight

Tracey now plans to seek a judicial review into the Parole Board panel's decision as she is convinced he will kill again if granted his freedom.

She has today launched a crowdfunding appeal in a bid to cover the legal costs for her battle.

Murderer Christopher Farrow is set to be moved to an open prison

She said: "I feel like I am having to take on the Establishment in order to protect every woman in West Yorkshire who will be put at risk if he is allowed back into the community.

"Nobody in authority seems to be listening.

"No one will ever be able to convince me that he is nothing but a danger to women after what he did to my mum.

"I will fight with everything I have got to stop this man from ever being released because he will do it again."

Tracey described how she was visited by a victim liaison officer seven days ago to be shown a new photograph of Farrow in case he ever tried to approach her.

She said: "He has spent a lot of his time at the gym and is now 58 years old with a shaved head, bulky, evil dark eyes and looks even more like an evil murderer now than the insignificant little coward of a man we saw in court.

Wendy Speakes pictures on her wedding day in never seen before photos from her daughter's family album

"It's now a quarter of a century since he carried out this evil act.

“If he is released I will feel like I'm right back to where I was in 1994.

“I will be looking over my shoulder wondering where he is, what woman he might be stalking and if he is coming after me or my family.

"The feeling of injustice I have is so hard to put into words.

"He's starting to think about getting his freedom back while for me and my family the life sentence just goes on."

No remorse

Tracey’s fears were echoed by the former senior detective who was responsible for bring Farrow to justice..

Retired West Yorkshire Police Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Johnston said he would have grave concerns if Farrow is released.

He said: “There has been no explanation. No apology. No remorse.

"What's to say that it won't happen again?

"I genuinely believe he poses a significant risk to women if he is released."

Tracey is calling for a judicial review into the Parole Board recommendation to move Farrow to an open prison despite a report stating that he continues to be 'denial' over the murder.

Farrow’s hearing was held at Hull Prison on July 19 last year after being referred to the Parole Board by Justice Secretary David Gauke.

The recommendation was made despite Tracey going through the harrowing experience of reading a victim statement at the hearing.

Farrow refused to attend the hearing to listen to Tracey’s statement.

Tracey crowdfunding appeal can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tracey-millington-jones

