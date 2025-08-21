Why this popular Leeds restaurant has closed its doors

A Leeds restaurant has closed its doors ahead of a makeover.

Cosy Club Leeds closed on Monday August 18 and is now undergoing a refurbishment.

The build and design team will set to work transforming the premises in Albion Street ahead of a reopening in September. Work is underway on the restaurant, bar and terrace, promising an ‘opulent space full of surprises, where guests can come together and celebrate, in the heart of the city’.

Lucy Knowles, Managing Director, Cosy Club says: “Leeds, get ready, because something truly special is on the way. This September, we’ll open the doors to a beautifully curated space where our guests can party, drink and dine all under one roof, in a truly unique environment. We can’t wait to welcome back both familiar faces and new friends very soon.”

As part of the brand’s evolution, Leeds will be the third Cosy Club in the group to unveil the exciting new look following the refurbishment of Manchester in April and the launch of a new site in Reading in May.

The restaurant is still open to bookings from reopening onwards.