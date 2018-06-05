Why music fans in Leeds are in for a year to remember

Have your say

Pop superstar Mariah Carey is returning to Leeds this December – but she’s not the only big name to hit the city.

Major artists will be coming to local venues like the Leeds Arena, the O2 Arena and Millennium Square.

There is still a chance to bag some tickets to see your favourite artists.

Here is who is coming to town.

Earth, Wind and Fire

World megastars Earth, Wind and Fire will be in Leeds this summer treating fans to their legendary signature sound.

They will head to the First Direct Arena on Wednesday, July 4 as part of their 2018 UK tour.

The group have sold over 100 millions albums worldwide and are one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time.

Tickets are on sale now. The remaining tickets start from from £58.20

Global superstar Mariah Carey announces Christmas Leeds date

The Vamps

Teen heartthrobs The Vamps will be sending fans wild in Millennium Square this August.

The British pop band are part of city’s ‘summer series’ and will be performing their top hits such as ‘All Night’, ‘Personal’ and ‘Wild Heart.’

They are performing on Sunday, August 12.

Tickets are on sale now starting from £31.27

Jason Derulo

Chart topper Jason Derulo will be arriving in the First Direct Arena this September.

The American singer and dancer will perform on the rescheduled date Sunday, September 30.

Any tickets bought for the previous date are still valid.

Derulo has platinum hit singles like ‘Wiggle’, ‘In My Head’ and ‘Watcha Say’.

Tickets are on sale now and start from £35.50

Kylie Minogue

If you want to see the pint-star pop princess this year then you had better be quick.

Tickets for the Australian songstress’s first ever Leeds show are almost sold out.

There are a few seats available for the Thursday, October 4 performance at First Direct Arena.

Remaining tickets don’t come cheap – prices start from £106.45

Rudimental

Multi-award winning drum and bass band Rudimental are embarking on their first headline tour in two years.

They are promoting new album ‘Toast to our differences’ which includes plantimum selling single ‘These Days.

The band will be hitting the O2 Academy Leeds on Thursday, 18 October.

Tickets are on sale now and start from £33.70

Florence + The Machine

Following a string of intimate gigs across the UK, Florence and the Machine are back with a UK wide tour.

The hugely anticipated ‘High As Hope’ tour will be at First Direct Arena on Thursday, 15 November.

Tickets went on sale last week and remaining tickets start from £43.40.

The album will be released on the 29 June.

Culture Club

Boy George is back to bring some 80s magic to Leeds with the UK-wide Life Tour.

He and the Culture Club will be at the First Direct Arena on the Friday, November 23.

They’ll be supported by fellow 80s megastar Belinda Carlisle.

Tickets are on sale now starting from £55.70.

Madness

Suggs and co are bringing the madness back to Leeds this December.

The major arena tour is called ‘The Sound of Madness’ and fans can expect to hear all the classics.

They will be joined by indie band favourites The Fratellis.

Tickets are avlaiable now and start from £45.00

COMING IN 2019...

The Streets

After their sold-out comeback tour, The Streets are back to do it all again.

The ‘Dry Your Eyes’ singers will be at the O2 Academy Leeds on Tuesday, January 22.

Tickets are already available and start from £42.50

Snow Patrol

Irish rock band Snow Patrol are embarking on an eight-date Uk and Ireland tour early next year.

They’ll be stopping at First Direct Arena on Tuesday, January 29.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 8,

Prices have not been revealed.

Shawn Mendes

Canadian popstar Shawn Mendes is no stranger to the UK top ten charts.

The chart-topping singer is coming to Leeds to promote the release of his new self-titled album.

The show will features platinum selling singles ‘Stitches’ and ‘Treat You Better.’

The show is on Wednesday, April 10 and prices start from £42.20