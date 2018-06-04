Global superstar Mariah Carey announces Christmas Leeds date - and tickets go on sale this FRIDAY

Pop sensation Mariah Carey has announced she is returning to Leeds with her Christmas extravaganza.

Carey, 48, was last in the city back in 2016 when she sparked debate after turning up over an hour late for her show at the First Direct Arena. You can read a review of that show by clicking here.

Her return to the venue will be on Monday, December 10 as part of her 'All I want for Christmas' tour.

The American, who is famous for a Christmas tune of the same title, is playing three shows in the run up to the festive season, kicking off in Nottingham, before heading to Leeds and finishing off in London.

Tickets range in price from £52.30 to £138.70 and go on general sale this Friday, June 8, and can be purchased from the Ticketmaster website.

