Which celebrities are in Leeds for radio awards at the First Direct Arena

Celebrities and radio presenters are set to descend on Leeds tonight as the city plays host to the ARIAS radio awards.

Stars will take to the red carpet at the first direct arena in Leeds before the glittering award ceremony which will see stars of the world of radio recognised.

Tony Hadley and Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform live at the ARIAS ceremony, alongside acid house pioneers 808 State, jazz singer Poppy Ajudha and The Covasettes.

Tony Hadley formerly the front man of 80s New Romantic band Spandau Ballet now presents his own radio show every Saturday night on Absolute Radio.

And platinum-selling singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be performing songs from her latest album, The Song Diaries at the event.

Other stars expected to turn out to the event include;

Jamie Cullum, Mollie King, Ronan Keating, Frank Skinner, Jessie Ware, Scott Mills, Annie Mac, BBC Radio Leeds’ Stephanie Hirst and former BBC Look North presenter Christa Ackroyd.

A total of 23 awards will be presented on the evening, each with Bronze, Silver and Gold winners for best breakfast presenters and new categories for this year including best local radio show and funniest show.