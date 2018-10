Have your say

Westlife have reformed and are bringing their comeback tour to Leeds.

Back in 2012 the foursome announced they were separating following 14 years of success which included 14 number one singles, 11 top five albums which collectively sold over 44 million copies around the world.

Now the group have announced new music and a nationwide tour.

The tour will see them play 12 dates with them visiting Leeds First Direct Arena on June 10, 2019.

