St Johns Post Office in Leeds is on the move so here is when, where and why it has a new name.

The branch is currently directly managed by Post Office, and it will be run by one of its biggest retail franchise partners TGJones (formerly WHSmith).

Post Office has agreed to relocate the branch to TGJones, 3-7 Lands Lane, Leeds, LS1 6AW on Thursday 13 November at 1pm. It will then be known as Leeds Post Office. There will be an overlap period between the current and new location.

The agreed opening hours for Leeds Post Office at TGJones are: Monday to Saturday: 9am – 5.30pm; Sunday; 11am – 5pm. This will provide 57 hours of Post Office service per week. This is an extra six hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service per week including all-day Sunday and no later start time on a Tuesday.

The new Post Office area on the first floor which will be within a dedicated area at the rear right hand side of the TGJones store. The first floor can be accessed via in store escalators or stairs, and customer lifts are available for those with limited mobility. For customers who are unable to access the first floor, upon request, there will be signage to advise alternative arrangements can be made to provide Post Office services on the ground floor.

It said in a statement: “We recognise our Post Office branches can become busier as the Christmas season approaches, and therefore we have decided to continue services at the current St Johns Post Office premises for a short period of time. The current branch at 116 Albion Street, Leeds, LS2 8LP, will close on Tuesday 25 November at 3pm.”

“St Johns Post Office is directly managed by Post Office. As part of Post Office’s wider commitment to deliver a “New Deal for Postmasters” with increased remuneration, the Post Office is franchising all remaining 108 directly managed branches which will create a long- term, sustainable future for post offices across the UK, including this branch in Leeds.”

“TGJones is one of its biggest retail franchise partners. It has 464 UK stores, including 179 with Post Offices, offering a wide range of books, stationery, toys, and gift products. Originally part of WHSmith PLC’s high street business, TGJones was rebranded in June 2025 following its acquisition by Modella Capital.

“During public consultation the matter of parking was raised. A further review of parking has been carried out and has confirmed that there are several designated disabled bays on King Charles Street near the NCP The Core Car Park, approximately 170 metres from the new location. We recognise that the new location is in a pedestrianised area which can have its challenges with parking, so we have engaged with local authorities to explore the possibility of installing designated disabled parking spaces nearer to the new location.

“The new premises are approximately 400 metres from the current site. With any relocation it is inevitable that whilst some customers will have an easier journey to the new location, regrettably others will have further to travel. Some customers may find it easier to visit The Markets branch at 6-16 New York Street, Leeds, LS2 7DZ.”

With over 11,500 branches, Post Office has the biggest retail network in the UK, with more branches than all the banks and building societies combined.