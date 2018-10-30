When does Leeds Christmas Market 2018 open?

Have your say

Work has begun to transform Millennium Square in Leeds into the site of German-themed Christkindelmarkt.

The erection of the Leeds Christmas Market 2018 stalls began today ahead of its official opening on Friday November 9

When does the market open and close?

It opens on November 9 and remains in operation until December 22. It normally opens at 10.30am and packs up at 9.30pm (7.30pm on Sundays)

How many stalls will there be?

There are usually around 40 chalets, selling German goods such as gluhwein, bratwurst sausages, sweets and traditional wooden toys

How many bars will there be?

The market has three indoor chalets with seating for drinking and dining - they Alp Chalet, the Kuh Stall and the Ski Hutte

What other entertainment is on offer?

There will be a traditional carousel and children's rides. Other kids' entertainment includes a weekly show with face painting, crafts and Christmas songs

How much does it cost?

Entry to the market itself is free although goods and rides have their own charges.

Last year the market stayed open until Christmas Eve, but this year it will close two days earlier.

Viking-themed beer tent Thor's Tipi will return to Victoria Gardens, in front of Leeds Art Gallery, to coincide with the market, but is operated separately.