If you’ve every fancied yourself in front of camera dressed to impress here’s your chance to feature in a short film alongside former Shameless star Tina Malone.

The producers of short film ‘Kate Expectations’, starring Tina , are due to film their final scenes in Leeds in November.

But they need some volunteer background artistes dressed to the nines as the 15 minute comedy is set against the glamour and chaos of the Aintree Grand National on Ladies Day.

The film, directed by TV soap veteran Neil Alderton, has been funded and produced by Carl Loughlin, who also stars as Jack. It also features Clare Balding in a voice recording for the racing commentary and Liverpool actor/comedian John May as a security guard.

Carl told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The story follows mother and son Grace (Tina Malone) and Jack (myself) as they follow the the dying wish of their father to go to Ladies Day and meet a supermodel. Grace brings her deceased husband ashes in a Quality Street tin, which then gets lost. The film deals with grief, love and letting yourself sparkle.

“ We have filmed one half of the film in Wirral with Tina.”

The scenes are being filmed at Barnbow Social Club in Leeds on Sunday November 2 and producers need 10-15 extras. The opportunity is unpaid and takes place from 9am to 12 noon.

Kate Expectations | Carl Loughlin

Carl Loughlin, who hails from the Wirral, is an actor and producer, with Netflix credits for feature film In From The Side (2019) where he played Gareth, the bully of a gay men's rugby club who uncovers an adulterous affair which causes chaos. He has set a challenge to complete five short films in 2025.

If you are interested in being an extra please register at [email protected]