Jordan is one of 12 singles on new dating show Stranded on Honeymoon Island | BBC/CPL Productions

Barber and Leeds United fan Jordan Turner loves talking to people - he’ll happily chat to up to 80 people every week while he cuts hair.

So it’s put him in good standing for a new dating reality television show that has seen him stranded on an island with a stranger.

The 30-year-old from Hemsworth is one of six couples, matched based on compatibility, isolated on a remote beach on the Philippines with only his new other half for company.

He reveals what it was really like to be Stranded on Honeymoon Island to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

For Jordan, nerves only hit when the matchmaking process began.

Couples on the show are paired based on compatibility assessed on speed dates. Not every contestant who speed dated found a match but luckily for Jordan he was one of 12 singles who did.

He said: “I’d never speed dated - it was pretty weird and I was pretty nervous.

“The weird thing about speed dating is you have to get in the key parts about yourself but also you don’t want to have the same date (many) times.”

Jordan impulsively signed up to become stranded on an island with a stranger | BBC/CPL Productions

Once a match was made, the next step was to fly to the Philippines to undergo a symbolic marriage ceremony and become stranded together. While close friends and family were highly supportive of Jordan’s endeavour, barbershop clients were told a cover story to keep the TV secret under wraps.

Jordan said: “I said I was going travelling for a month and I wasn’t going to take my phone - a digital detox and that was it.”

On the 15 hour journey to the other side of the world, Jordan had many questions racing through his mind as he questioned if he was doing the right thing and would the person he matched with like him. He was excited for the adventure but clueless as to who he’d be taking this adventure on with.

Jordan was matched with Millie, a DJ and model from Cheshire | BBC/CPL Productions

It was only at the altar that Jordan’s bride was revealed: Millie, a DJ and model from Cheshire who had been Jordan’s number one choice during the speed dates. After walking the aisle and exchanging the vows, the pair faced their first challenge: to jump off a boat and swim to shore. An extra dilemma? Millie couldn’t swim.

Jordan said: “I had to jump in on my own and put Millie on my back with a life jacket on (for us) to actually get to being stranded but it was fun.”

Shortly after their marriage ceremony, Jordan and Millie had to take the plunge and swim to shore | BBC/CPL Productions

On the remote beach, Jordan and Millie had to learn how to survive in the heat with limited resources. There were no clocks to reveal the time of day, no phones to connect with loved ones back home, and bare necessities to get by: basic food, a small bed, and a toilet that didn’t even flush.

It was a difficult challenge but for Jordan, teamwork was essential to survival.

He said: “Whatever we did, I just tried to make sure that we did it together because we’re in that experience together we may as well muck in together.

“We took it in turns to light the fire. It took ages but we stuck at it.”

While stranded, Jordan missed his parents and his sisters. He also missed his beloved favourite football team Leeds United.

He said: “It was the crunch part of the season, Leeds were in a three way tussle with Burnley and Sheffield United and I wasn’t sure if we were going up or not.

“I didn’t have my phone, I couldn’t find out the scores until I got home!”

Stranded on Honeymoon Island began airing last week. For Jordan, it’s been strange to watch himself on TV. However, its also been exciting to show his friends and family what his time on the show was like. He decided to host a watch party before the first episode so that he and his loved ones could see the show together.

Jordan said: “It was weird watching myself. I hate listening to my own voice on a video let alone watching myself on national telly.

“But the reaction’s been good, it’s been lovely. Everyone’s said they’re really proud of me”

For Jordan it's been exciting to watch the show on TV with his friends and family | BBC/CPL Productions

Though now back in Yorkshire, Jordan remembers his time on the show fondly. For him, the best aspect has been the strong connections he’s made with other contestants on the show.

“The most enjoyable part of the whole thing was genuinely meeting the people that I met.

“(Millie’s) a great girl and it was pretty special to meet her.

“And the boys in that programme we’ve got such a tight bond that I think we’ll just take to the grave together.”

Stranded on Honeymoon Island is on BBC1 Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, at 9pm.