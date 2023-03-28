News you can trust since 1890
West Yorkshire teen who died in crash near Leeds on A64 between Tadcaster and York named as George Sawyer

A teenager who died following a crash on the A64 near Leeds has been identified by police.

Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 13:21 BST

George Sawyer, aged 18, from Farnley Tyas in West Yorkshire, died yesterday morning (Monday) after he was hit by a black BMW as he crossed the road between Tadcaster and Askham Bryan. His family have also issued the below photograph.

The collision happened when a black BMW that was travelling along the eastbound carriageway of the A64 shortly before 1.20am collided with George as he crossed the road. The driver of the BMW, a man in his 40s, is helping officers with their investigation. The road was closed until the afternoon while collision investigation and recovery work took place.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen George in the area or the black BMW, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 12230054266. Alternatively you can email Steve Hawkins at [email protected]

18-year-old George Sawyer died following a collision on the A64 in the early hours of Monday morning. Photo: North Yorkshire Police
