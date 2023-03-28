George Sawyer, aged 18, from Farnley Tyas in West Yorkshire, died yesterday morning (Monday) after he was hit by a black BMW as he crossed the road between Tadcaster and Askham Bryan. His family have also issued the below photograph.

The collision happened when a black BMW that was travelling along the eastbound carriageway of the A64 shortly before 1.20am collided with George as he crossed the road. The driver of the BMW, a man in his 40s, is helping officers with their investigation. The road was closed until the afternoon while collision investigation and recovery work took place.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen George in the area or the black BMW, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 12230054266. Alternatively you can email Steve Hawkins at [email protected]