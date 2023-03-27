A64 Yorkshire: Major route near Leeds between Tadcaster and York to remain shut for at least 5 hours
A major road near Leeds is set closed in both directions this morning due to a serious collision.
North Yorkshire Police said the A64 would be closed between the A659 for Tadcaster and the A1237 near York due to the crash, which happened at around 1.20am.
The road is expected to remain closed during rush hour, with it not yet known how many vehicles are involved, or the severity of any injuries.
Follow our live blog below for updates.
Live updates as A64 shut entirely with crash investigators on scene
North Yorkshire Police remain in attendance and are carrying out detailed investigation work which is likely to remain ongoing until this afternoon. Once investigation work is complete, clear up and recovery will take place.
The A64 will remain closed in both directions between the A659 and the A1237 until at least 3pm this afternoon. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Westbound - Hollow Triangle - Exit the A64 and at the roundabout, take the second exit onto the A1237 and continue for approximately five miles to the roundabout with the A59.
Eastbound - Solid Diamond - Traffic is being locally in the area. Road users travelling from further away towards the A64 from the A1M are advised to stay on the A1M and exit at J47 then take the A59 (eastbound). Continue until you reach the A1237 then head southbound to re-join the A64 near Copmanthorpe.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The road is expected to stay closed during this morning’s rush hour (Mar 27). This is to allow collision investigation work to take place following a serious collision which occurred at just before 1.20am this morning.”
National Highways is advising drivers that the A64 is closed in both directions between Bilbrough and the A1237 at Copmanthorpe following a serious collision near Bilbrough Top Services.
The incident occurred at 1.20am this morning. Emergency services remain on the scene, with an investigation under way. The closure is expected to be in place for a considerable amount of time.