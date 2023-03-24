West Yorkshire Police looking for 13-year-old girl reported missing from Bramley area of Leeds
Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl reported missing from the Bramley area of Leeds.
Amy Taylor was last seen yesterday morning (March 23) at 6:50am. She has been described as being white, standing at 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build with light brown shoulder-length hair and a pale complexion.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Leeds area appealing for information to help locate teenager Amy Taylor who has been reported missing from Bramley.
“Amy, aged 13, was last seen at 6:50am yesterday (23/3) in Bramley. She is described as a white female, 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build with light brown shoulder-length hair and a pale complexion.
“Anyone who thinks they may have seen Amy or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online quoting reference 1480 of 23/3.”