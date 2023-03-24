Amy Taylor was last seen yesterday morning (March 23) at 6:50am. She has been described as being white, standing at 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build with light brown shoulder-length hair and a pale complexion.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Leeds area appealing for information to help locate teenager Amy Taylor who has been reported missing from Bramley.

Amy Taylor was last seen yesterday morning (March 23) at 6:50am. Image: West Yorkshire Police