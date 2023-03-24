News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
26 minutes ago Live as Leeds United's stadium remains 'in lockdown' amid 'security threat'
1 hour ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
2 hours ago Police statement on Elland Road as officers investigate 'security threat'
3 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
4 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

West Yorkshire Police looking for 13-year-old girl reported missing from Bramley area of Leeds

Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl reported missing from the Bramley area of Leeds.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:43 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 13:48 GMT

Amy Taylor was last seen yesterday morning (March 23) at 6:50am. She has been described as being white, standing at 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build with light brown shoulder-length hair and a pale complexion.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Leeds area appealing for information to help locate teenager Amy Taylor who has been reported missing from Bramley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Amy, aged 13, was last seen at 6:50am yesterday (23/3) in Bramley. She is described as a white female, 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build with light brown shoulder-length hair and a pale complexion.

Amy Taylor was last seen yesterday morning (March 23) at 6:50am. Image: West Yorkshire Police
Amy Taylor was last seen yesterday morning (March 23) at 6:50am. Image: West Yorkshire Police
Amy Taylor was last seen yesterday morning (March 23) at 6:50am. Image: West Yorkshire Police

“Anyone who thinks they may have seen Amy or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online quoting reference 1480 of 23/3.”

PoliceWest Yorkshire PoliceLeeds