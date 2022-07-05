Carl Warr, 59, was last seen in Farnley at 9.30am on Monday June 20.

He is described as being six foot tall, bald, of stocky build with a grey full beard. He was last seen carrying a backpack full of camping equipment.

Carl is known for going camping alone on Otley Chevin and in Cumbria but his family say it is very unusual for nobody to have heard from him for such a long period of time.

He usually contacts his family when away camping.

Anyone who recognises Carl or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or via the Live Chat, quoting log number 922 of Jun 24.