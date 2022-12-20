Wesley Street Farsley incident: Messages of condolence pour in after two-year-old boy dies unexpectedly
Messages of condolence have been pouring in after a two-year-old boy tragically died in Farsley.
Police were called by the ambulance service yesterday (19 December) to an address in Wesley Street where a boy had been found in serious condition. He was taken to hospital by an ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later, with the incident being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood.
Many have taken to social media to share messages of condolence, with one user posting: “Oh heartbreaking. RIP little one. Sending lots and prayers to the family.” Another wrote: “His poor poor family, especially so close to Christmas beyond devastating fly high sweet boy xxx.”
A statement issued by West Yorkshire Police yesterday (19 December) said: “The incident is being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood. We ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.”
A cause of death has not been released.