A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 12:48pm today, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to an address in Wesley Street, Farsley, where a two-year-old boy had been found in a serious condition. He was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“The incident is being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood. We ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.”