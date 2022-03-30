Yellow weather warning for ice in place as Leeds forecasted snow showers and temperature drop

The Met Office said the country will become colder, cloudier and more unsettled from Monday, bringing the risk of wintry weather in the middle of the week.

Temperatures during the day will halve from the highs reached last week and fall below freezing overnight as a cold front pushes down from the north.

In Leeds, forecasters said the city can expect snow showers throughout the day.

A yellow weather warning for ice has been put in place across Leeds

However, there will also be some sunny spells.

Tonight, snow showers are set to continue and it will feel cold with strong winds. The minimum temperature will be -3 degrees.

The ice warning has been put in place from 8pm to 10am on Thursday, March 30.

Forecasters have warned that snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption.