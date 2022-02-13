Yellow weather warning for high winds and potential flooding issued for Leeds and West Yorkshire

The warning covers West Yorkshire and much of the UK with a rough week of weather expected.

A period of very strong winds could cause some disruption later on in the week, covering Wednesday and into Thursday. Picture: James Hardisty.

With threats of power cuts and dangers of falling trees the Met Office are advising residents to be prepared for the poor weather conditions.

Elsewhere it is expected to be a largely cold and wet end to the weekend with heavy showers expected throughout much of the afternoon.

Today:

Widespread rain from the outset, turning heavy at times before easing a little this afternoon. Breezy at times from midday, especially in coastal parts. Milder compared to recent days. Maximum Temperature 9 °C.

Tonight:

Cloudy with outbreaks of light rain this evening. Some dry spells possible toward midnight before another band of rain moves southeast across the region overnight. Becoming cold. Minimum Temperature 2 °C.

Flood warnings have also been put in place across much of England with an active jet stream driving a series of low-pressure systems across the country.