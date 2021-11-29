This is how likely Leeds is to see a white Christmas this year.

With Leeds getting a glimpse of a white Christmas over the weekend, many are now wondering how likely it is that more snow will fall in the city over the next month.

Bookies have now shortened the odds of snow appearing in Leeds and Bradford during the festive period, with Leeds now the Yorkshire favourite to experience a white Christmas.

So what are the current odds of a white Christmas in Leeds?

Here is a comparison of various betting sites.

What are the odds of a white Christmas in Leeds?

These figures were last checked on 29 November at 11.45am.

Betting Odds: 6/1

Paddy Power: 6/1

Gambling: 6/1

William Hill: 3/1

What does the Met Office say?

The Met Office is yet to say which cities may see a white Christmas this year, stating that they can only accurately forecast snow up to five days beforehand.

This is what Leeds' long range forecast is looking like so far:

Monday 13 December to Monday 27 December

Overall, through this period it is expected to be unsettled and changeable with milder and wetter than average conditions for most, bringing a risk of stormy conditions.

Perhaps turning more settled in southern regions for a time nearer the start of this period, which will increase the risk of frost and fog when skies clear overnight.

Temperatures on the milder side for much of this period, but some short lived colder spells are possible.

What is a white Christmas?

For most people a white Christmas means a thick layer of snow settling on Christmas day - plenty to build a snowman, use for snowball fights or go sledging in.

However for bookies, a white Christmas means something quite different.

When it comes to betting odds the classification for a white Christmas requires just one snowflake to fall in a specific location during the 24 hours of December 25 at a specified location - usually at British Airports.

Most betting sites allow visitors to bet on various locations across the UK.

When was the last white Christmas?

The last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010, with snow on the ground at 83% of stations - the highest amount ever recorded.

2009 also saw a white Christmas, when 13% of stations recorded snow or sleet falling, and 57% reported snow lying on the ground.

Technically, 2020 was the last white Christmas in the UK, with 6% of weather stations recording snow falling.

However, only 4% of stations reported any snow lying on the ground.