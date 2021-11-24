As temperatures begin to fall across Yorkshire forecasters are predicting the arrival of some light snow very soon.

According to the Met Office, snow will be coming to Yorkshire and to the rest of the UK towards the end of November- leaving only a week before the chilly onset.

From Sunday 28 November the turbulent weather in Yorkshire will start to clear, with rain and strong winds clearing to the southeast.

Following these drier and brighter interludes it is expected to still remain very cold in Leeds, with patchy frost and ice as well as some hill snow settling in.

The risk of hill snow will continue well into December along with some scattered showers and periods of strong winds moving in from the west and northwest.

Although the Met Office has not predicted any larger bouts of snow, temperatures are expected to drop further throughout next month.

This is when Leeds can expect light snow. Photo: James Hardisty

Leeds may not be expecting a white Christmas this year, but across the UK regions will see temperatures plummet to near zero and snow hit the ground.

This weekend areas of Scotland have a 63% chance of being struck by snow, according to independent forecaster Net Weather.

The full weather forecast for Leeds for the rest of the week is listed below:

Today:

Some sunny spells to start, these will gradually fill in as a band of cloud and patchy rain moves southeast during the afternoon.

Breezy at first.

Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Tonight:

Cloud and patchy rain clearing during the evening, leaving clear spells with frost possible.

A little cloudier with showers later on coasts.

Wind strengthening.

Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Thursday:

Cold and windy on Thursday with blustery showers on coasts.

Some sunny spells, mainly inland, but often cloudier towards the coast.

Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Conditions turning very unsettled Friday and Saturday with gales, rain or showers, these wintry at times especially on hills.

Winds easing through Sunday, with showers continuing on coasts.

Feeling cold.