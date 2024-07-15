Leeds weather: Met Office issue weather warning as city is set to face more rain with risk of local flooding
As we reach the halfway point of the 2024 summer, our city is set to become even wetter today (Monday, July 15).
The UK’s national weather and climate service has issued a warning that not only the tears of heartbroken England supporters will be falling on the city today.
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain will come into effect at 3pm today, with the service warning that local flooding may become a risk as heavy downpour begins.
The Met Office said in their warning: “Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times with a risk of thunder, are expected to develop later on Monday afternoon then move northwards through the evening and overnight.
“15 to 20 millimetres rain may fall in less than an hour, with a few places seeing up to 40 millimetres in 2 hours but perhaps more widely within a longer period overnight.
“Where this occurs, there is the chance of some flooding and disruption.”
The warning will stay in place until 9am tomorrow morning (Tuesday July 16).
