Leeds is set to face even more rain this week as the Met Office issue a weather warning.

As we reach the halfway point of the 2024 summer, our city is set to become even wetter today (Monday, July 15).

The Met Office has warned of potential local floods today (Monday July 15). | National World

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain will come into effect at 3pm today, with the service warning that local flooding may become a risk as heavy downpour begins.

The Met Office said in their warning: “Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times with a risk of thunder, are expected to develop later on Monday afternoon then move northwards through the evening and overnight.

“15 to 20 millimetres rain may fall in less than an hour, with a few places seeing up to 40 millimetres in 2 hours but perhaps more widely within a longer period overnight.

“Where this occurs, there is the chance of some flooding and disruption.”

The warning will stay in place until 9am tomorrow morning (Tuesday July 16).