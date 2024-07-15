Millennium Square was packed with fans full of hope as the Three Lions returned to their second European Championship final in a row.

After a rocky road, England faced Spain in the final in Berlin on Sunday (July 14), which saw millions hoping that it would finally “come home”.

Spain scored early, but substitution Cole Palmer evened the playing field in the 73rd minute.

The Three Lions folded after Oyarzabal scored a second goal for Spain in the 86th minute, leaving Southgate’s side in despair once again.

Here are 13 pictures of fans gathering at Millennium Square in Leeds for the historic match:

England fans at Millennium Square in Leeds celebrate their teams goal during a screening of the UEFA Euro 2024 final between Spain and England.

England fans at Millennium Square in Leeds, ahead of a screening of the UEFA Euro 2024 final between Spain and England.

England fans at Millennium Square in Leeds during a screening of the UEFA Euro 2024 final between Spain and England.

England fans at Millennium Square in Leeds during a screening of the UEFA Euro 2024 final between Spain and England.

England fans at Millennium Square in Leeds , react to the final whistle during a screening of the UEFA Euro 2024 final between Spain and England.