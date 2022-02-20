Blustery snow struck Leeds yesterday afternoon, bringing with it plenty of wintery weather and chilly temperatures.

As Storm Eunice rages on, this is what you can expect in Leeds today (Sunday 20 February) according to the Met Office.

Please note that a yellow weather warning is still in place for Leeds today - seek guidance on the Met Office website.

Will it snow today in Leeds?

The Met Office has not predicted any snow in Leeds today, however Net Weather has predicted that there is a 72% risk of light snow.

By Monday the snow risk will have reduced to 57%, dropping to 0% for the rest of the week.

People made the most out of the snow yesterday at Roundhay Park. Photo: Steve Riding

Hour by hour forecast of rain

Between 11am until 4pm, there is a 95 percent chance of rain in Leeds.

This then drops to 90 percent at 5pm, before steadily declining to 40 percent by 10pm.

Rain then picks up again at 2am on Monday morning, returning to a 90 percent chance of rain throughout the early hours.

Hour by hour forecast for wind

Wind speeds stay at 17mph in a south west direction until 3pm, where wind speed increases and changes direction to west.

By 7pm wind speed will pick up to 22mph and will remain in the low twenties throughout the night.

Wind gust remains in the high thirties (mph) until 5pm, before steadily increasing to the mid forties by 7pm.

The wind gust will remain this high throughout the night.

Full forecast from the Met Office

Generally a dull and overcast day. Rain across the west during the morning, spreading eastwards across the region during the afternoon with the potential for heavy rain for a time.

Turning showery later. Strong winds throughout the day.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Blustery showers continuing this evening, mostly wintery but only settling over higher ground.

A more persistent period of rain and hill snow is likely in the early hours. Very windy.

Minimum temperature 0 °C.