Strong winds in Leeds this weekend as yellow weather warning issued for city

Strong westerly winds will bring some disruption on Saturday to Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England, the Met Office warning states.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely and bus and train services are likely to be affected.

The warning covers from 4am until 3pm on Saturday for Leeds.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges is likely according to the warning.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.

