Leeds United offer huge discounts on Leeds United kits, scarves, accessories and club merchandise at Centenary Pavilion warehouse

It promises to be the save of the day for Leeds United fans.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 28th January 2022, 1:03 pm
Leeds United's Elland Road stadium, near the Centenary Pavilion.

The club today urged supporters to head down to the Elland Road for a day long clearance sale which runs until 8pm tonight.

Bargain-hunters are promised huge discounts on kits, scarves, accessories and more at the warehouse clearance sale being held in the Centenary Pavilion.

