It happened shortly before 4.30pm on Friday, February 18.

Resident Rik Worth saw the cladding be blown off the building just of East Street by Clarence Dock.

He said: "This area is a bit of a wind tunnel all the way down from the Dalek."

Storm Eunice ripped the cladding off a building near Clarence Dock. Photo: Rik Worth.

Fellow resident Katie Marshall Langford said: "I was looking out the window due to the wind sounds and saw just a huge chunk of building fall.

"It fell on a car and shattered the glass doorway cover to my building.

"Thankfully no one was harmed."

Farsley resident Nicola Lawson shared dramatic photographs of a fallen tree in in The Gardens.

She said: "Tree is down on The Gardens and has taken out phone lines and telegraph pole/lines are blocking Farfield Avenue, please use a different route for now.

"We are blocking the road with cars but the telegraph pole is split in two and threatening to come down into Farfield Avenue, all the wires are all over the road."

It comes after a road was blocked in Armley due to another fallen tree.

The tree is blocking both Heights Way and Albany Terrace.

First Bus confirmed that the 15 service is diverting in both directions.

Elsewhere, Flyer Buses confirmed that the A3 service cannot run on cemetery road in Yeadon due to a fallen tree.

The A3 service will operate via high street both directions.

Police are in attendance at the scene.

Vesper Road in Kirkstall is also blocked due to a fallen tree.

The AA reports: "Road blocked due to fallen tree on Vesper Road between Woodhall Drive and Cragside Walk. Sensors show no traffic passing through this stretch."