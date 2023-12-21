A number of trains calling at and departing from Leeds have been delayed.

LNER said: "Due to forecast severe weather, speed restrictions be implemented on various Northern routes to allow trains to travel through affected areas safely.

"Services may be delayed by up to 45 minutes as a result. These will be in place from the start of service until 18:00 today, Thursday 21 December."

So far, the 7.08am service from Leeds to Aberdeen has been delayed - and is not due to leave until 1.02pm with diversions between Leeds and York. This is due to a tree blocking the railway.

The 10.33am London Kings Cross to Leeds is not due until 12.47pm and will call additionally at Peterborough and Newark North Gate - it is delayed due to high winds.

The 11.03am London Kings Cross to Leeds was delayed until 1.16pm - and then cancelled. This is due to a speed restriction because of high winds.