Storm Pia: Leeds Bradford Airport flights cancelled and delayed as city faces 80mph winds - live updates
Gales and showers are expected for much of the day, with some travel restrictions already in place across the region – and yet more disruption expected.
Forecasters warned earlier in the week that wind speeds of up to 80mph could be reached in parts of the UK – and in Yorkshire the gusts are expected to exceed 50mph.
The Yorkshire Evening Post will be bringing you live updates on the storm including details of travel disruption in the city
Train delayed and cancelled with tree blocking railway
A number of trains calling at and departing from Leeds have been delayed.
LNER said: "Due to forecast severe weather, speed restrictions be implemented on various Northern routes to allow trains to travel through affected areas safely.
"Services may be delayed by up to 45 minutes as a result. These will be in place from the start of service until 18:00 today, Thursday 21 December."
So far, the 7.08am service from Leeds to Aberdeen has been delayed - and is not due to leave until 1.02pm with diversions between Leeds and York. This is due to a tree blocking the railway.
The 10.33am London Kings Cross to Leeds is not due until 12.47pm and will call additionally at Peterborough and Newark North Gate - it is delayed due to high winds.
The 11.03am London Kings Cross to Leeds was delayed until 1.16pm - and then cancelled. This is due to a speed restriction because of high winds.
The 12.33pm London Kings Cross to Leeds is not due until 2.48pm and will call additionally at Newark North Gate due to forecasted high winds.
Flights cancelled and delayed at Leeds Bradford Airport
A number of flights have been cancelled and delayed at Leeds Bradford Airport, as flyers are told to wait for more information on the grounded planes.
So far, 10 flights that were due to have departed this morning are still waiting at the airport.
A number of flights have also been cancelled. They are -
- 6.10am to Amsterdam
- 8am to Tenerife South
- 8.50am to Belfast City
- 8.55am to Dublin
- 10am to Amsterdam
A number of flights have also been cancelled.
Storm Pia arrives in Leeds
Leeds is set for intense windy weather today as Storm Pia arrives in the city.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by The Met Office, with people in the city told there could be disruption to traffic and public transport.
Here's the full weather forecast